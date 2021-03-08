eye-on-india Women's Day Exclusive | How women should financially plan for a career break A career break can be long and with negligible or no income during the break, it's important for women to be financially independent. But how much money should you keep to sustain? In this Women's Day exclusive, Moneycontrol's Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator & Founder, Finsafe India, to answer some of crucial questions.