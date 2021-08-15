MARKET NEWS

Swabhiman Bharat conversations: An Independence Day special interaction with Sanjeev Sanyal

In this Independence Day special one-on-one interaction, the PEA Sanjeev Sanyal shares his views on Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the pandemic’s effects on our economy, the need for more ‘world-class Indian resources’ to succeed in our quest to become a self-sufficient and self-reliant nation. The conversation also touches upon the social and cultural aspects of Aatmanirbharta, India’s soft power, and the ways in which it is going to contribute to our growth trajectory in a post-Covid world, etc. This special interaction is a part of our ongoing thought leadership campaign - ‘Swabhiman Bharat’, that highlights indigenous successes, seeks solutions, and creates influential conversations around Aatmanirbharta.

