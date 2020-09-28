Shashi Tharoor calls this batsman 'next MS Dhoni': Gautam Gambhir, Sreesanth don’t agree



What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals ! I’ve known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 27, 2020

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor was mighty impressed with Kerala batsman Sanju Samson’s performance in the Indian premiere League (IPL) match played against Kings XI Punjab on September 27. Praising the Rajasthan Royals team member for his stellar performance, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had said: “I have known Sanju Samson for a decade. Had told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni.”

While Tharoor must have made the comment in good faith, cricketer- turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir did not take the comparison between Samson and former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni well.



Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020





He is not next Dhoni .,he is @IamSanjuSamson the one and only.he should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats.pls don’t compare him,if he had given right opportunities then ,he would have been playing like this for india and would have won world cups ..but

— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 28, 2020

Former India team player Sreesanth also echoed the same thoughts and pointed out that it is unfair to draw parallels.