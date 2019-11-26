App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Your motor own damage cover may soon be larger

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to discuss the impact of the changes proposed by IRDAI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The insurance regulator has proposed to make changes to the motor own damage cover.

As per the draft, the sum insured for new cars up to three years will be the latest on-road vehicle price, manufacturer accessories and road tax/registration.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to discuss the impact of the changes proposed by IRDAI.
Watch the video for more.


First Published on Nov 26, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #automobile #Irdai #Motor Insurance #Reporter’s Take #video

