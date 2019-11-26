Reporter's Take | Your motor own damage cover may soon be larger

The insurance regulator has proposed to make changes to the motor own damage cover.

As per the draft, the sum insured for new cars up to three years will be the latest on-road vehicle price, manufacturer accessories and road tax/registration.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to discuss the impact of the changes proposed by IRDAI.

