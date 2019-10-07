App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | With a Rs 5,000 ECG machine, this Delhi-based firm is making cardiac care affordable

It can be operated by the user and the results of the test are available on your smartphone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Agatsa, a Delhi-based company has developed an electrocardiography (ECG) machine which will cost only Rs 5,000.

The device which is only the size of a keychain can measure 12-lead ECG. It can be operated by the user and the results of the test are available on your smartphone.

Nachiket Deuskar chats with Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla to find out more about this affordable ECG machine.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #India #science #Technology #video

