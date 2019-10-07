Reporter's Take | With a Rs 5,000 ECG machine, this Delhi-based firm is making cardiac care affordable

It can be operated by the user and the results of the test are available on your smartphone.
Agatsa, a Delhi-based company has developed an electrocardiography (ECG) machine which will cost only Rs 5,000.
The device which is only the size of a keychain can measure 12-lead ECG. It can be operated by the user and the results of the test are available on your smartphone.Nachiket Deuskar chats with Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla to find out more about this affordable ECG machine.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 06:07 pm