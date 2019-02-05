Reporter's Take | Why Egypt’s new capital is impacting Bajaj’s three wheelers

Nearly a fourth of Bajaj Auto’s three-wheeler overseas shipments head to Egypt, making it the second largest market in the world for the Pune-based company after Sri Lanka.

Recently Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli called for a restriction on free imports of three-wheelers (locally called toktoks) into the country in a push to make its youth take up ‘serious jobs that can help develop and build the country’.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar to understand what is happening in Cairo and how the company is trying to tackle the issue.