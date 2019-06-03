App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | US visa applicants now have to mention Facebook, Twitter details

new visa rules make it difficult for peopel to apply , talks vaibhavi and stanford of moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The US has made new rules for its vetting process making it difficult for people to apply for their visa.

With the new requirement of handing our social media details, this will affect a total of 15 million foreigners.

This move of extreme vetting also brings out the question of self censorship as well.

Stanford Masters talks with Vaibhavi Khanwalkar on the new vetting need and how it will affect the visa applying process as whole.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Applicant #Donal Trump #Facebook #Immigrants #online #Self-censorship #social media #Twitter #US #vetting #video #Visa

