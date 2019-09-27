Reporter's Take | PMC Bank crisis: What all the depositors need to know

However, the cap for withdrawal was increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 on September 26.
On September 24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) for six months.
The decision caused havoc among the depositors of the PMC as their withdrawals were capped at Rs 1,000.
However, the cap for withdrawal was increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 on September 26.
In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Hiral Thanawala to answer the questions that the depositors of PMC bank may have.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 05:26 pm