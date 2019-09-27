App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | PMC Bank crisis: What all the depositors need to know

However, the cap for withdrawal was increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 on September 26.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On September 24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) for six months.

The decision caused havoc among the depositors of the PMC as their withdrawals were capped at Rs 1,000.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma gets in a conversation with Hiral Thanawala to answer the questions that the depositors of PMC bank may have.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #bank #depositors #PMC Bank #RBI #restrictions #video

