App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | New Tenancy law in the making

The draft model for the new Tenancy law has been put in the public domain for comments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech pointed out the importance of new tenancy laws saying that the current laws are archaic.

The draft model for the new Tenancy law has been put in the public domain for comments.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani about the new Tenancy Law and its benefits along with challenges it may face.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget 2019 #tenancy law

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.