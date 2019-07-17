Reporter's Take | New Tenancy law in the making

The draft model for the new Tenancy law has been put in the public domain for comments.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech pointed out the importance of new tenancy laws saying that the current laws are archaic.
The draft model for the new Tenancy law has been put in the public domain for comments.In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani about the new Tenancy Law and its benefits along with challenges it may face.
