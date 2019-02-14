Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 06:46 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Mahindra XUV300 is here and will cost you Rs 7.9 lakh

The XUV300 will hit the floor to join rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV300, a sub-compact sports utility vehicle with prices starting at Rs 7.9 lakh (petrol, ex-showroom, all India) and Rs 8.49 lakh for diesel.

The XUV300 will hit the floor to join rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters to find out more about M&M's new car in the mini SUV segment.
#Auto #compact SUV #Mahindra & Mahindra #XUV300

