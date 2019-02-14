Reporter's Take | Mahindra XUV300 is here and will cost you Rs 7.9 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV300, a sub-compact sports utility vehicle with prices starting at Rs 7.9 lakh (petrol, ex-showroom, all India) and Rs 8.49 lakh for diesel.

The XUV300 will hit the floor to join rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters to find out more about M&M's new car in the mini SUV segment.