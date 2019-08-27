Reporter's Take | Hyundai, Kia bet on e-scooter last mile mobility

Hyundai Motors recently released a prototype of an electric scooter that can be stored inside the body panel of the car.

The idea behind the e-scooter is that you could park the car in the parking lot and use the e-scooter to reach your final destination.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about Hyundai's prototype.

