Reporter's Take | Bajaj Auto to roll out Husqvarna, Triumph takes a back seat

Five years after being bought by Bajaj Auto’s European partner KTM, Swedish dirt bike specialist Husqvarna is ready to start production from the Indian firm’s Chakan plant near Pune in a few months.

Bajaj Auto will roll out Husqvarna bikes from designated showrooms in the first half of the next fiscal.

Beside Husqvarna, Bajaj Auto is keenly working on another project related to premium British bike brand Triumph. As per details shared by the Pune-based bike maker, both companies are close to signing a formal agreement towards their partnership.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to discuss the launch of Husqvarna bikes and Bajaj Auto's ongoing negotiations with Triumph Motorcycles.