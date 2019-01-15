Reporter's Take | Ananth Narayanan steps down as CEO of Myntra-Jabong

Ananth Narayanan, Chief executive officer of Myntra-Jabong, has decided to step down from his position almost two months after group CEO Binny Bansal exited the firm.

He will be replaced by Amar Nagaram, who will report to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, the company said in a statement on January 14.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to discuss the departure of Ananth Narayanan, what his exit mean for the brand and employees and more.