you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Amazon and Flipkart to face-off in festive season sale from September 29

The six-day sale which will begin on September 29 will have around five lakh sellers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With online shopping becoming conventional and an annual thing for people, big e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are getting ready for the festive season sales.



In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out how big a discount will these e-commerce sites offer.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Amazon #discounts #festive sale #Flipkart #India #video

