eye-on-india Political Bazaar | Assembly Election Results 2021: Counting Day Midway Indicators Trends suggest that the results are mirroring exit poll predictions: It looks like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be coming back to power in Assam, the trends in West Bengal suggest that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has beaten anti-incumbency, the Left government will stay in office and in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has dislodged the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Stability and continuity seem to be the mantra for now. Network 18’s Consulting Editor Gaurav Choudhury in discussion with Moneycontrol’s Opinion Editor Viju Cherian.