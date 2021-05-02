MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More

eye-on-india

Political Bazaar | Assembly Election Results 2021: Counting Day Midway Indicators

Trends suggest that the results are mirroring exit poll predictions: It looks like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be coming back to power in Assam, the trends in West Bengal suggest that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has beaten anti-incumbency, the Left government will stay in office and in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has dislodged the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Stability and continuity seem to be the mantra for now. Network 18’s Consulting Editor Gaurav Choudhury in discussion with Moneycontrol’s Opinion Editor Viju Cherian.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Political Bazaar

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.