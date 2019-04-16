Millennial Pulse | Students say fear of law has increased under Modi govt

The voting exercise to select the 17th Lok Sabha has begun. A considerable chunk of eligible voters will be first-time voters

In this edition of Millennial Pulse, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra and Gaurav Choudhary get in a conversation with the students of Amity University in Noida to gauge the mood of the young voters.

Watch the video to find out what the youngsters think about demonetisation, corruption and the NDA rule.