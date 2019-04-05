App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Invest in mutual funds

Kayezad Adajania joins in to share why it is the best time to invest in Mutual Funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It's the new financial year and it's definitely a great time to plan your finances and investments.


Let’s start with mutual funds where investors are pouring in huge money. About Rs 8,000 crore have come into mutual funds in February.

Kayezad Adajania joins in to share why it is the best time to invest in Mutual Funds.


First Published on Apr 5, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance #video

