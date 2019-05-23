App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019 | How BJP trumped SP-BSP alliance in UP

Viju Cherian discusses with Ajoy Bose Resident Commentator, Network18, the reasons why SP-BSP have not been able to perform the way they thought they will.

The Modi wave is not only sweeping through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The SP-BSP alliance is only leading in 19 seats whereas BJP has the lead in more than 50 states in Uttar Pradesh.

Viju Cherian discusses with Ajoy Bose Resident Commentator, Network18, the reasons why SP-BSP have not been able to perform the way they thought they will.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Election #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

