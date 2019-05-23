Lok Sabha election results 2019 | How BJP trumped SP-BSP alliance in UP

The Modi wave is not only sweeping through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The SP-BSP alliance is only leading in 19 seats whereas BJP has the lead in more than 50 states in Uttar Pradesh.

Viju Cherian discusses with Ajoy Bose Resident Commentator, Network18, the reasons why SP-BSP have not been able to perform the way they thought they will.