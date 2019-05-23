Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Congress didn't get anything right, says Rahul Verma

Trends suggest that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has almost hit the 300 mark on its own in the Lok Sabha elections.

NDA is also in line to sweep the Hindi heartland where it had lost in the assembly election in 2018.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol discusses with Rahul Verma, Fellow at Centre for Policy Research, what would a loss from Amethi mean for Congress President Rahul Gandhi where he is currently trailing Smriti Irani.