you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | Stocks to have in your portfolio ahead of Budget 2019

The government is expected to take a number of measures in the Union Budget, to counter the current economic slowdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the first budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on July 5.

The budget is expected to take a number of measures to counter the economic slowdown.

CNBC-TV18's Consulting Editor Udayan Mukherjee lists expectation of the market and the stocks that you should have in your portfolio before Budget day.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:55 pm

