eye-on-india iD Fresh co-founder PC Musthafa takes you inside the world's largest idli dosa batter factory March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day every year, a tradition that started six years ago. This World Idli Day, Moneycontrol takes you inside iD Fresh's new factory in Anekal, Karnataka. iD co-founder PC Musthafa, who started the company with his four cousins - Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA, says this is the biggest idli dosa batter, vada batter, and parotta plant in the world, the culmination of a dream for an entrepreneur who came from humble origins. The plant has been set up at an investment of Rs 40 crore, is spread across 80,000 square feet, and employs over 2,000 people...At top capacity, it can produce 1.2 lakh kgs of idli dosa batter per day,3.5 lakh parottas, and 10,000 kgs of vada batter. It's a long journey from where Musthafa first started in 2005, with a 50 square feet kitchen at an investment of Rs 50,000, selling 100 packets a day on a second-hand scooter. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth with this special report.