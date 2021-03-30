English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

eye-on-india

iD Fresh co-founder PC Musthafa takes you inside the world's largest idli dosa batter factory

March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day every year, a tradition that started six years ago. This World Idli Day, Moneycontrol takes you inside iD Fresh's new factory in Anekal, Karnataka. iD co-founder PC Musthafa, who started the company with his four cousins - Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA, says this is the biggest idli dosa batter, vada batter, and parotta plant in the world, the culmination of a dream for an entrepreneur who came from humble origins.  The plant has been set up at an investment of Rs 40 crore, is spread across 80,000 square feet, and employs over 2,000 people...At top capacity, it can produce 1.2 lakh kgs of idli dosa batter per day,3.5 lakh parottas, and 10,000 kgs of vada batter. It's a long journey from where Musthafa first started in 2005, with a 50 square feet kitchen at an investment of Rs 50,000, selling 100 packets a day on a second-hand scooter. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth with this special report.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.