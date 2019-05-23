How will the economy shape up under Modi 2.0?

The Hindu heartland is all saffron. BJP is all set for an absolute majority on its own. The NDA is coasting to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Yet another crushing defeat for the Congress party after the 2014 trouncing, it fails to even cross the 50-mark and the UPA is not even hitting triple digits.

Sakshi Batra gets in discussion with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to understand what does it mean for the economy and policy continuation.