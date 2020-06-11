Explained | Furore over WHO statement on asymptomatic patients

In this edition of the Explained series, we find out what studies suggest about these silent carriers.
Remarks by WHO's technical lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove led to confusion among health officials who had recommended that people must wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr Van Kerkhove said that coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic people is 'very rare'. She later clarified to the "misunderstandings" calling asymptomatic transmission a " big open question".
In this edition of the Explained series, we find out about asymptomatic transmission.
Watch the video for more...
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:04 pm