App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Key takeaways from minutes of MPC meeting

All members of the MPC agreed that inflation was under control, hence changed their stance from neutral to accommodative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on June 20.

According to the minutes, all members of the MPC agreed that inflation was under control, hence changed their stance from neutral to accommodative. The only factor that the committee did not come to a consensus was the fiscal stance.

Stanford Masters get in conversation with Ravi Krishnan to talk more about the key takeaways from the MPC minutes.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #Economy #Editor's Take #Moneycontrol #MPC #RBI #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.