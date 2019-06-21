Editor's Take | Key takeaways from minutes of MPC meeting

All members of the MPC agreed that inflation was under control, hence changed their stance from neutral to accommodative.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on June 20.
According to the minutes, all members of the MPC agreed that inflation was under control, hence changed their stance from neutral to accommodative. The only factor that the committee did not come to a consensus was the fiscal stance.
Stanford Masters get in conversation with Ravi Krishnan to talk more about the key takeaways from the MPC minutes.
Watch the video for more.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 05:32 pm