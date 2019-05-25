App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | Has suspension made Hardik Pandya a better player?

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to understand if the suspension has made Pandya a better and much more focused cricketer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended from the Indian cricket team after their appearance on a television show. Pandya made sexist comments after which the BCCI decided to suspend him for bringing the board into disrepute.

After the suspension, Pandya looked in great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He ended the tournament with  402 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 and 14 wickets. Pandya was one of the main reasons behind Mumbai Indians lifting the IPL trophy.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to understand if the suspension has made Pandya a better and much more focused cricketer.

Watch the video to know Ayaz's view on the Pandya situation, technology in cricket and much more.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 07:40 am

tags #2019 Cricket World Cup #2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #cricket #Sports #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Assam 12th Result 2019: AHSEC to Declare Assam Board HS Class 12 Resul ...

2 Arrested After 30kg 'Prohibited Meat' and Firearms Found from House ...

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board Declared Class 12 Results for Arts ...

GSEB HSC Result 2019 Declared: Gujarat Board 12th Results for Arts, Co ...

Meeting With Trump, France's Security Plans: Wishes & Future Deals Con ...

Pakistan Urges All Stakeholders to Demonstrate Peace, Tolerance as US- ...

Lyon Bomb 'Attack' Suspect Seen Fleeing on Mountain Bicycle; French Po ...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Release MSBSHSE Clas ...

US Judge Temporarily Blocks Mississippi's Six Week Abortion Ban Law

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Gomathi Marimuthu's doping episode raises doubts on NADA's work; reaso ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.