Cric It With Ayaz | Has suspension made Hardik Pandya a better player?

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended from the Indian cricket team after their appearance on a television show. Pandya made sexist comments after which the BCCI decided to suspend him for bringing the board into disrepute.

After the suspension, Pandya looked in great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He ended the tournament with 402 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 and 14 wickets. Pandya was one of the main reasons behind Mumbai Indians lifting the IPL trophy.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to understand if the suspension has made Pandya a better and much more focused cricketer.