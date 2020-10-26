172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-restaurant-industry-finds-recipe-for-revival-6016301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Restaurant industry finds recipe for revival

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out where the restaurant industry stands after almost 8 months of reeling under pressure due to the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

After bearing losses for months, India’s restaurant chains have recovered as much as 70 percent of their pre-pandemic sales.  According to reports, restaurant chains in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore and parts of Punjab have made a strong comeback. However, the growth continues to be slow for the biggest markets for restaurant chains- Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

So, is the restaurant industry back in the game? Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out where the restaurant industry stands after almost 8 months of reeling under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:21 pm

