Business Insight | Restaurant industry finds recipe for revival

After bearing losses for months, India’s restaurant chains have recovered as much as 70 percent of their pre-pandemic sales. According to reports, restaurant chains in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore and parts of Punjab have made a strong comeback. However, the growth continues to be slow for the biggest markets for restaurant chains- Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

So, is the restaurant industry back in the game? Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out where the restaurant industry stands after almost 8 months of reeling under pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.