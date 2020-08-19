172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-rbis-green-light-to-an-umbrella-entity-for-retail-payments-5729351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | RBI's green light to an umbrella entity for retail payments

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what is RBI's decision and how it will change digital payments

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with guidelines to set up new NPCI-like umbrella entities for retail digital payments.

The regulator wants more NPCIs to popularise as well as usher innovation to digital payments in the country.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what is RBI's decision and how it will change digital payments.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Business #business insight #RBI #video

