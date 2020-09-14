172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-microsoft-loses-tiktok-bid-oracle-might-become-bytedance-us-technology-partner-5837341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Microsoft loses TikTok bid, Oracle might become ByteDance's US technology partner

In this edition of Business Insight, find out all the details of the potential TikTok-Oracle deal.

Moneycontrol News

Oracle might become ByteDance’s technology partner in the US after beating Microsoft's acquisition offer.

In August, President Trump had said he will ban TikTok in the US if it didn't have an American owner. ByteDance has managed to meet the September 15 deadline to sell TikTok's US operations.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 04:20 pm

