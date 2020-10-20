172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-industry-experts-indicate-a-positive-hiring-outlook-in-the-coming-quarters-good-news-for-job-seekers-5988901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Experts see positive hiring outlook in IT space in coming quarters

The top four IT firms - Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies - hired 17,000 in Q2 FY21 after a net decline of 9,000 in the first

Moneycontrol News

India's IT industry, among the country's biggest employers, seems to have bounced back. Demand is getting back to pre-COVID-19 levels and top names in the sector have stepped up hiring.

The top four IT firms - Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies - hired 17,000 in Q2 FY21 after a net decline of 9,000 in the first.

What does this mean for job seekers? Are IT jobs back? How will the hiring activity look like in the coming quarters? Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma answers this and more in this edition of Business Insight.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Business #business insight #video

