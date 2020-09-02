Business Insight | India's auto sales improve in August

Entry-level cars and sports utility vehicles (SUV) have kept up momentum through August, as demand outstripped supply across select segments.

According to Emkay, "Domestic PV industry volumes are likely to be better YoY, helped by positive growth for OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Renault, Kia Motors and MG Motors. Domestic PV volumes should grow 15 percent YoY for Maruti Suzuki, while Mahindra & Mahindra should record a 14 percent decline."

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the passenger vehicle (PV) sales in August look like across automakers.