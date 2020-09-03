172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-india-now-in-the-top-50-countries-in-global-innovation-5794561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | India now in the top 50 countries in global innovation

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the GII ranking means for India

Moneycontrol News

India remains the most innovative country in Central and Southern Asia, moving up four places on the annual Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020.

India now ranks 48th out of a list of 131 countries. As per the organisation, India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam are economies with the most significant progress in innovation over the years.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the GII ranking means for India.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Business #business insight #Economy #India #video

