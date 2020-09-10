172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-icici-securities-and-nomura-backed-happiest-minds-subscribed-151-times-5822671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | ICICI Securities and Nomura-backed Happiest Minds subscribed 151 times

In this edition of Business Insight, find out all about the initial public offering of the IT consulting and services company.

Moneycontrol News

The Rs 702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies has received a stellar response from all investors.

The issue was subscribed 150.98 times on the last day of bidding on September 9.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out all about the initial public offering of the IT consulting and services company.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 10:22 pm

