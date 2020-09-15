172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-how-to-ensure-easy-encashment-of-investments-amid-the-pandemic-5843461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | How to ensure easy encashment of investments amid the pandemic

In this edition of Business Insight, we discuss few steps to ensure a liquid portfolio during these tough times.

Moneycontrol News

As COVID-19 continues to exert pressure on the economy, investors need to maintain an adequately liquid portfolio for emergencies.

Investors might look to change the composition of their portfolios over time rather than selling their investments immediately.

In this edition of Business Insight, we recommend a few steps to ensure a liquid portfolio during these tough times.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 06:32 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #personal finance #video

