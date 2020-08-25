Business Insight | Dedicated Freight Corridor: Railways puts project on 'mission mode'

In this edition of Business Insight, find out the government's plan for the freight trains and corridors.
The government plans to commission one of the largest rail infrastructure projects under the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).
The eastern and western dedicated freight corridors are expected to see investments to the tune of Rs 81,459 crore.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:21 pm