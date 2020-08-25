172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-dedicated-freight-corridor-railways-puts-project-on-mission-mode-5753811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Dedicated Freight Corridor: Railways puts project on 'mission mode'

In this edition of Business Insight, find out the government's plan for the freight trains and corridors.

Moneycontrol News

The government plans to commission one of the largest rail infrastructure projects under the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The eastern and western dedicated freight corridors are expected to see investments to the tune of Rs 81,459 crore.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out the government's plan for the freight trains and corridors.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Business #business insight #Economy #Indian Railways #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.