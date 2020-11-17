PlusFinancial Times
Business Insight | BPCL privatisation: Govt receives multiple bids for stake sale but RIL, Aramco skip race

The government on November 16 received 'multiple' bids for its stake in Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), India's second-largest fuel retailer. However, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries as well as supermajors Saudi Aramco, BP and Total did not make a bid. So which are the companies that have shown interest and what is next for BPCL?(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of Moneycontrol, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

