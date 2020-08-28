Business Insight | Aviation ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN scheme

The Ministry of Civil Aviation(MoCA) has approved 78 new routes under the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UdeDeshKaAamNagrik (UDAN) to further enhance air connectivity.

About 40 of the 78 routes are from the north-east region including Shillong, Guwahati, Rupsi, Tezpur and Imphal.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out all about the fourth round of RCS- UDAN.