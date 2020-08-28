172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-aviation-ministry-approves-78-new-routes-under-udan-scheme-5768751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Aviation ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN scheme

In this edition of Business Insight, find out all about the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN).

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Civil Aviation(MoCA) has approved 78 new routes under the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UdeDeshKaAamNagrik (UDAN) to further enhance air connectivity.

About 40 of the 78 routes are from the north-east region including Shillong, Guwahati, Rupsi, Tezpur and Imphal.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out all about the fourth round of RCS- UDAN.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 05:26 pm

