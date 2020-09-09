Business Insight | After Jio, Silver Lake picks Byju's as tech investments boom

The US Private equity firm Silver Lake has invested in Indian education technology startup Byju's.

This Bengaluru-based company has raised $500 million in the current funding round while welcoming Silver Lake to the Byju's family.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how Indian tech companies are attracting investors.

