172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-after-jio-silver-lake-picks-byjus-as-tech-investments-boom-5818221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | After Jio, Silver Lake picks Byju's as tech investments boom

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the Indian tech companies are attracting investors.

Moneycontrol News

The US Private equity firm Silver Lake has invested in Indian education technology startup Byju's.

This Bengaluru-based company has raised $500 million in the current funding round while welcoming Silver Lake to the Byju's family.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how Indian tech companies are attracting investors.

Close

Watch the video for more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #business insight #Byjus’ #tech startups #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.