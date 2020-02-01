App
Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Govt should focus on ways to lift economy during slowdown

Manas Chakravarty and Gaurav Kapur join Ravi Krishnan to talk about the idea behind the Finance Minister’s budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the Finance Minister presented Budget 2020 speech we have a panel of experts comprising Manas Chakravarty (Consulting Editor, Moneycontrol) and Gaurav Kapur (Chief Economist & SVP, IndusInd Bank) joining Ravi Krishnan (Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol) to talk about the idea behind the FM’s budget 2020.

The panel dissect the budget and question the lack of attention given to the growth slowdown with only 5% growth this year. They also speak about the reason behind the fiscal slippage and what steps the government should be taking to address it.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

