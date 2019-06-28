Budget 2019: From tax rebates to GST rationalisation, here’s what Aam Aadmi expects from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's newly elected Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2019 on July 5. This follows the Modi government’s interim budget which was presented earlier this year by Piyush Goyal.

The interim budget had quite a few things to offer to India’s common man, and what the people get from the government they brought back to power, only time will tell.

Ahead of next week’s budget presentation, we spoke to the Aam Aadmi to find out their expectations from Budget 2019.