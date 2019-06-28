App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: From tax rebates to GST rationalisation, here’s what Aam Aadmi expects from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The interim budget had quite a few things to offer to India’s common man, and what the people get from the government they brought back to power, only time will tell.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's newly elected Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2019 on July 5. This follows the Modi government’s interim budget which was presented earlier this year by Piyush Goyal.

Ahead of next week’s budget presentation, we spoke to the Aam Aadmi to find out their expectations from Budget 2019.

Watch the video for more...

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #video

