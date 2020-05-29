App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As the world battles COVID-19, another crisis looms large

While COVID-19 is making headlines, another threat is rearing its ugly head, threatening millions of people around the world. It's food insecurity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The heads of three global agencies have warned about the risk of a worldwide "food shortage" if authorities fail to manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis properly.

Governments across the world have put their people under lockdown causing a severe slowdown in international trade and food supply chains.

What are the major causes of food insecurity and which is the most food-insecure country in the world?

Close

 Watch this video to know more



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

related news

First Published on May 29, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Covid-19 #economic slowdown #food insecurity #food shortage #Moneycontrol Videos #most food-insecure country #supply chain disruptions #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact| 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact| 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know