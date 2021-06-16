eye-on-india Adani Group Stocks: Tracing Monday’s Fall, Annual Returns & Way Ahead Shares of Adani Group companies fell on Monday on reports suggesting accounts of three foreign funds frozen by the NSDL. These three foreign funds have an investment of Rs 43500 crores in Adani Group companies. While it is correct that the NSDL froze accounts of the three foreign funds, it pertains to some specific accounts and happened way back in June 2016. These specific accounts were frozen on SEBI orders in an unrelated case and have nothing to do with Adani Group companies. However, Adani stocks continue to be in the limelight, shrugging off the sell-off seen on Monday.