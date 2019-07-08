3-Point Analysis | Will the govt meet its Rs 1.05 lakh crore disinvestment target?

Disinvestment has been one of the key priority areas for the government in a bid to meet its fiscal deficit targets. This was also reflected in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget speech on July 5.

The newly-appointed FM pegged the disinvestment target for FY20 at Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Earlier, in February this year, the government had raised the target to Rs 90,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20, from the 2018-19 disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis of whether or not the government will be able to achieve the set target.