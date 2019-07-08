App
Eye on india
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Will the govt meet its Rs 1.05 lakh crore disinvestment target?

Earlier, in February this year, the government had raised the target to Rs 90,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20, from the 2018-19 disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore.

Whatsapp

Disinvestment has been one of the key priority areas for the government in a bid to meet its fiscal deficit targets. This was also reflected in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget speech on July 5.

The newly-appointed FM pegged the disinvestment target for FY20 at Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Earlier, in February this year, the government had raised the target to Rs 90,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20, from the 2018-19 disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony does a 3-Point Analysis of whether or not the government will be able to achieve the set target.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Budget 2019 #Disinvestment Target #Economy #India #video

