you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Should investors put money in coronavirus-led market meltdown?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand whether investors should invest in equities in these times of correction or not.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a slowdown in the global economy and the number of cases is increasing rapidly. The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus as pandemic and the repercussions are seen in the market.

The OECD has cut its 2020 global growth to 2.4 percent from 2.9 percent, and warned that it could fall as low as 1.5 percent. Indian markets have started correcting to present the best buying opportunities to the investors in hindsight.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand whether investors should put their money in equities in these times of correction or not.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus outbreak #Market #video

