App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Reviving Jet Airways

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the latest developments and what lies ahead for cash-strapped carrier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and along with his wife Anita Goyal have stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on March 25.

With this, Naresh Goyal ceases to be Chairman of the carrier. Apart from the Goyals, one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC, Kevin Knight has also stepped down from the board.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the latest developments and what lies ahead for cash-strapped carrier.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #airlines #Business #India #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Only PM Modi Can Give Befitting Reply to Pakistan, Says Amit Shah

'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus Ahead of Champions League Quarter-finals

Afghanistan Recalls Ambassador in Row over Pakistan PM Remarks

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta & Ayushmann Khurrana S ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Leads the Cavalcade in Ravishing Re ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Sriram Raghavan Gets Best Director for AndhaDh ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Declared Best Actor for 'Badhaai Ho ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Declared Best Actress for 'Raazi'

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri wins Best Supporting Actress Awa ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

RBI buys $5 billion through forex swap auction

Oil rises to $68 as supply cuts outweigh economic worry

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Officially unrecognised, forest farmers of UP remain relegated on frin ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Miami Open 2019: Debate surrounding Nick Kyrgios' use of underarm serv ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capitals fin ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's show time!

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious A ...

Game of Thrones 8: Maisie Williams confirms that Sansa and Arya will t ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid on being body shamed despite losing 30 kgs ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.