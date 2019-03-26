3 Point Analysis | Reviving Jet Airways

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and along with his wife Anita Goyal have stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on March 25.

With this, Naresh Goyal ceases to be Chairman of the carrier. Apart from the Goyals, one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC, Kevin Knight has also stepped down from the board.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the latest developments and what lies ahead for cash-strapped carrier.