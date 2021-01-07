videos 3-Point Analysis | How US market surged to record highs despite the Capitol crisis US stock market closed at record highs even as swarms of protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 as they sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden. In this edition of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra discuss what actually happened and how the US markets surged even as Washington DC went into a political tailspin.