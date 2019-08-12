3-Point Analysis | Emami Q1 review

The FMCG company continued to witness moderate sales growth due to muted volume growth.
Emami's consolidated net profit rose 48 percent year-on-year to Rs 39.1 crore in the June quarter.
The FMCG company continued to witness moderate sales growth due to muted volume growth.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and shares an outlook on the company
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:20 pm