you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Emami Q1 review

The FMCG company continued to witness moderate sales growth due to muted volume growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Emami's consolidated net profit rose 48 percent year-on-year to Rs 39.1 crore in the June quarter.

The FMCG company continued to witness moderate sales growth due to muted volume growth.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and shares an outlook on the company

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Emami #Market news #Results #video

