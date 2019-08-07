3-Point Analysis | Dalmia Bharat Q1 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine-print and shares an outlook on the company.
Dalmia Bharat, India's fourth-largest cement maker, started the year on a healthy note. Realisation led top-line growth, along with margin expansion, aided the operational performance in the June quarter.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine-print and shares an outlook on the company.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:52 pm