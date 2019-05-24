App
  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

Eye on india
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 key takeaways from Lok Sabha Results 2019

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian lists the 3 key takeaways from the 2019 elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on its own won more than 300 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Together with its allies, the BJP won more than 350 seats bettering their previous performance of 336 seats.

In contrast, Congress managed to win only 52 seats which is just a minor improvement over their 2014 tally of 44.

First Published on May 24, 2019 01:53 pm

