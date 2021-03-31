coronavirus Migrant labourers, unemployed youth or women workers: Who was the face of India’s COVID-19 induced unemployment? Lockdown affected thousands of lives last year when COVID cases were at peak and everything was done to contain the spread of the virus. From unemployment to migrant labourers marching home, to people staying indoors, we saw it all. But the moot question is who suffered the most? Was it income less labourers or young unemployed youth or women workers? Let’s find out in this video