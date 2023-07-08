Why lightning storms are becoming deadlier in India

Lightning deaths have more than doubled between 1967 and 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau. (Photo by Sayantani via Wikimedia Commons)

The long-awaited southwest monsoon finally arrived in Bihar in June, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. However, it also brought intense thunderstorms. On July 4 and 5 alone, there were at least 24 deaths across the state from lightning strikes. “We heard that some boys from the area died recently when the hut they were taking shelter in caught fire during a heavy downpour. People are scared. Many rush home now or take cover during a lightning storm,” says Gulshan Kumar, a driver based in Buxar.

Lightning incidents and resultant deaths have become more frequent in Bihar in recent years. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the state in the last three years - 459 in 2020, 280 in 2021 and 375 in 2022 - as per the state disaster management department. But it isn’t the only state to be impacted.

India, collectively, saw a jump in thunderstorms and lightning strikes in 2022. While thunderstorms increased more than five times to 240, lightning strikes rose more than 111 times, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a report to the Parliament. Lightning, floods and heavy rains also accounted for 78 percent of the deaths due to such events, their data showed.

Killer storm

It isn’t a one off. Thunderstorms and lightning have emerged as major weather hazard in the country in recent years. Lightning deaths have more than doubled between 1967 and 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It kills, on an average, about 2,500 people annually in India, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Those in rural areas or working outdoors are most at risk.

One major reason for an increase in the frequency of lightning strikes is climate change. In India, lightning is common in the rainy season. However, global warming is raising temperatures. “Extreme heat can draw more moisture into the atmosphere and create rapid updraft – two key factors that are critical for charged particles, which lead to lightning. It is making lightning strikes more frequent and deadlier,” says Abhay Singh, an independent meteorologist.

Studies show that 57 percent of lightning fatalities occur in the monsoon season (June-September), followed by 31 percent in summer or pre-monsoon (March-May).

Earlier this year, at the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction Conference, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that the frequency of lightning is highest in the northeastern states and in West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar. However, the number of deaths from lightning strikes is higher in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. “It is common for lightning strikes to occur at night and in the early hours in hilly areas. But in the plains, they occur during the day when people are outdoors,” says Singh.

And it could get worse. A 2015 study in the journal Science suggested that a minimum 12 percent increase in lightning activity can be expected for every 1 degree Celsius rise in surface air temperature. But as per a 2022 study by climate change expert Dr Murari Lal, at the RSMI, a similar rise in surface temperature in India will result in a 20-40 percent rise in average lightning flash density.

Know more

Despite accounting for 35 percent of all deaths due to natural hazards, lightning strikes do not get the same amount of attention as landslides, earthquakes and even floods from policymakers. In fact, though lightning is the deadliest natural hazard in India, it's not even classified as a natural disaster. Earlier this year, a few states demanded that this be rectified.

Lightning deaths are preventable with early warning and awareness. India has made some headway there. It is among only five countries globally to have an early warning system for lightning. Forecasts are available from five days up to three hours before the weather event.

“Last-mile awareness at the district level, however, is lacking. For example, many people are not aware that if you hear thunder within 30 seconds of seeing lightning, it is an indicator that lightning is near and they should take cover. Also, even today, the most common cause for death by lightning remains standing under a tree,” says Singh.

India’s vulnerability to global warming and climate change means erratic monsoon, intense heat waves and more lightning strikes can be expected in the future. Awareness and adaptation, however, can ensure that the impact is limited.

What to do during a lightning storm

● Spend 30 minutes indoors after the last clap of thunder.

● Avoid water bodies.

● Avoid objects that conduct electricity such as barbed wire fences or power lines.

● Avoid rooftops, mountain cliffs, rocky peaks, bridges, etc. Take shelter inside a home, offices, or hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

● Do not take shelter under trees, particularly under an isolated tree, as it conducts electricity.

● Stay away from concrete walls or wet flooring. Lightning can travel through metal wires or even bars when they are damp or moist.

● Avoid using electronics. Avoid touching them while they are attached to the power supply during lightning storms.

● Get into the lightning crouch, if shelter is not available. Put your head between your knees in a rooster pose (getting low to the ground can reduce the chances of being struck).